Solid-state relays address industrial switching needs

Littelfuse, Inc. has announced the release of the SRP1 Solid-State Relays (SSRs) family. These relays are designed to address reliability and durability issues in industrial and commercial machinery applications. The SRP1 SSRs aim to overcome the limitations of conventional relays by eliminating mechanical components prone to failure under constant use.

The SRP1 SSRs feature a proprietary power component engineered by Littelfuse to perform in demanding conditions. This component is designed to resist heat degradation, potentially reducing the likelihood of failure and minimizing downtime in machinery applications. The relays are suitable for use in industrial automation, HVAC systems, and food & beverage equipment. View the video here.

The SRP1 series offers ratings from 10 A to 90 A at low or high voltage, with AC or DC control options. It includes Zero Voltage and Instantaneous turn-on capabilities for various application needs. The relays incorporate IP20 finger-safe protection and overvoltage protection features. They are designed to comply with international standards for safety and product quality.

Littelfuse offers the SRP1 SSRs in five configurations: SRP1-CR with integrated protection features, SRP1-CB for design flexibility, SRP1-CB…F with quick-connect terminals, SRP1-CE for simple heating applications, and SRP1-CC for DC voltage load applications. The basic SRP1 relays are rated for up to approximately 350,000 life stress cycles, while enhanced versions can reach up to about 750,000 cycles.

The SRP1 Solid-State Relays are now available and can be ordered through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. They join Littelfuse’s existing portfolio of solid-state technology solutions, which includes PCB-mount solid-state relays, HVAC solid-state timers, and power components such as SCRs and MOSFETs.