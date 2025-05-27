Solid-state relays switch AC and DC loads

Littelfuse, Inc. announced the expanded offering to the industrial Solid-State Relays (SSRs) family of products. The additional three series of products and accessories are essential for heating applications that demand reliable and cost-effective switching and comply with international standards. View the video.

The expanded SSRs are available in three configurations, plus added accessories: SRP1-CC – DC output designed for resistive and inductive loads; SRP1-CE – Zero cross switching and affordable for simple AC heating applications; SRP1-ME – Simple heating in space-constrained applications; Accessories – Off-the-shelf accessories to quickly start using or testing SSRs.

Typical applications for these products include: Industrial Automation: Packaging machinery, industrial ovens, and electronic production equipment; HVAC: Fans and electric motors, DC heaters, air-handlers; Food & Beverage: Coffee machines, hot drink dispensers, commercial fryers.

With this expanded offering, Littelfuse reinforces its commitment to solid-state technology solutions. The growing SRP1 series adds to Littelfuse existing portfolio of PCB-Mount solid-state-relays, HVAC solid-state timers, and power components such as SCRs and MOSFETs. This extensive range of products highlights the company’s commitment to innovation and leadership, offering customers state-of-the-art solutions that set new industry benchmarks.