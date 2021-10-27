SoMs geared toward V2X infrastructure applications

The .MX 8XLite System on Module (SOM) line is engineered for a variety of V2X applications. Available in single- or dual-core configurations, these new SOMs pack all the essential components required to quickly develop V2X, V2I and industrial IoT applications in a 30×47-mm form factor.

“In order to accelerate the adoption of autonomous vehicle technology, we need to build a digital infrastructure that supports it. Our new i.MX 8XLite applications processor was designed specifically for that purpose,” said Andres Lopez de Vegara Lemos, Product Manager, Edge Processing business, NXP Semiconductors. “Working with SolidRun helps us jumpstart and reduce the development time of V2X hardware solutions by providing engineers a turn-key development tool based on our SoC that serves variety of applications.”

Targeting vehicle telematics, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications, road infrastructure connectivity and industrial equipment, SolidRun’s i.MX 8XLite Mini SOMs provides a foundation for secure V2X applications. It features excellent real-time synchronization and control for a variety of smart-city applications and combines the high-performance application processing from NXP’s i.MX 8X processor with V2X acceleration and its RoadLINK SAF5400 single-chip DSRC modem for next-generation telematics. The i.MX 8XLite SOM also features an array of high-speed interfaces – including Ethernet, PCIe Gen 3, USB 2.0, and CAN-FD. As part of the NXP longevity program, SolidRun guarantees this SOM will be manufactured for at least 15 years, making it the optimal solution for long-term vehicle-based communications infrastructure applications.

Beyond serving as the perfect building block for V2X infrastructure, the i.MX 8XLite SOM is also well suited for industrial IoT, building control and robotics applications requiring time-sensitive networking (TSN) Ethernet or controller area network (CAN) connectivity. Great for advanced industrial processes that require reliable, accurate synchronization and real-time control, the integrated SoC’s A35 cores and CAN-FD interface provide low-latency data transmission.

Engineered to serve a variety of application environments, ranging from commercial and industrial vehicles to roadside communications hubs and even robotics, the i.MX 8XLite SOM supports a vast operating temperature range of -40 to 105°C with up to 90% humidity. Its efficient design maintains a low operating temperature without a fan and reduces the potential of heat and dust-related failures, resulting in reliable long-term operation and performance.

“Smart cities and V2X communications will not only dramatically improve the efficiency of our roadways, but it will also play a significant role in reducing collision-related traffic deaths and make it easier for emergency vehicles to cut through congested areas,” said Dr. Atai Ziv, CEO at SolidRun. “However, none of this can take shape without reliable hardware, like our i.MX 8XLite SOM connecting the infrastructure and vehicles. We look forward to working closely with NXP to ensure our SOMs reliably power V2X communications for years to come.”

SolidRun also offers a Hummingboard carrier board that is perfect for prototyping with the i.MX 8XLite SOM. While not much larger than the SOM at just 30 x 55mm, the Hummingboard i.MX 8XLite carrier supports up to 2GB of LPDDR4 memory, and features expansion and communications options, including 100BASE-T1 automotive Ethernet, USB 2.0 ports, and UART, SPI, SDIO, and 12C I/O pins.

The i.MX 8XLite SOMs and Hummingboard carrier boards are available through SolidRun. To help expedite the development process, customers will be provided with an optimized board support package, stable long-term support for select software distributions, access to SolidRun’s support tools and sample source code.

SolidRun, www.solid-run.com/