Solving thermal challenges in EV charging

In the ever-evolving landscape of electric vehicle (EV) technology, the pursuit of faster charging speeds and increased efficiency stands as a paramount goal. As significant improvements in EV technology continue in tandem with growing government support, the demand for electric vehicles has never been higher. However, amidst this drive for progress, one critical aspect that will require evolution of its own is thermal management.

In the CUI Insights™ blog post, Thermal Management for Next-Generation EV Charging, we will explore the critical importance of thermal management in electric vehicle charging applications. This blog further covers the differences in AC and DC EV charging systems, the thermal challenges being faced due to the increased heat dissipation of key components like IGBTs, and how tried-and-true cooling solutions such as heat sinks and fans are still proving their worth

