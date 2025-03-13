SoM operates in -40 °C to 85 °C range with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity

Variscite announced the release of the VAR-SOM-AM62P. This cost-optimized SoM delivers robust performance for advanced multimedia applications and offers a rich set of connectivity options to meet the demands of industrial markets.

Powered by the Texas Instruments Sitara AM62Px SoC, the VAR-SOM-AM62P integrates a 1.4GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor with an 800MHz Cortex-R5F real-time co-processor. An enhanced version of the VAR-SOM-AM62, the VAR-SOM-AM62P delivers improved video acceleration, multi-screen support, higher bandwidth, and an upgraded 3D GPU.

The VAR-SOM-AM62P operates within a -40°C to 85°C temperature range, making it suitable for a range of industrial applications. In addition, the SoM also offers extensive connectivity options, including certified Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax/ac/a/b/g/n) with 802.15.4 and Bluetooth/BLE 5.4, dual Gigabit Ethernet, 4x CAN-FD, audio, camera input, and dual USB support.

As a member of the Variscite VAR-SOM Pin2Pin family, the SoM enables seamless scalability across a wide range of platforms, from entry-level to high-performance modules. The Pin2Pin family ensures extended longevity while reducing development time, costs, and risks.

Variscite will present a live demo of the VAR-SOM-AM62P at Embedded World 2025, March 11-13 in Nuremberg, Germany. Visit Variscite at booth 4A-342 at the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg.