SOM platform employs NXP i.MX 8M Mini applications processor

Digi International announced the expansion of its market-leading ConnectCore family of products with the introduction of the Digi ConnectCore 8M Mini System on Module (SOM).

Digi ConnectCore 8M Mini is a highly integrated and cost-effective SOM platform based on the NXP i.MX 8M Mini applications processor. Featuring the optimal balance of performance, power, and cost, it’s designed for mission-critical industrial, medical, transportation, and agriculture applications. Digi ConnectCore simplifies embedded product development thanks to integrated memory, power management, pre-certified wireless, advanced security, and the complete, open-source Digi Embedded Yocto Linux software platform based on Yocto Project or Android-based Digi Embedded Android, setting the product apart and enabling manufacturers to get to market faster with lower risk and cost and to focus on their core competency.

With versatile, power-efficient ARM Cortex-A53 and Cortex-M4 processing cores, rich multimedia (2D/3D GPU, VPU, MIPI-DSI/CSI, SAI, PDM), and advanced connectivity (802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, Gigabit Ethernet), the Digi ConnectCore 8M Mini is ideal for Internet of Things (IoT), human-machine interface (HMI), equipment monitoring, audio/voice, edge computing, and machine learning applications.

Security and longevity are at the heart of the Digi ConnectCore 8M Mini’s design. Digi TrustFence delivers a tested and fully integrated device security framework designed for the long product life cycle of embedded devices. Additionally, the i.MX 8M Mini processor is industrial qualified and backed by NXP’s Product Longevity Program, ensuring long-term availability of 10-plus years.

The Digi ConnectCore 8M Mini’s feature set makes it the only SOM among its competitors to offer Bluetooth 5 compatibility and cellular enablement, as well as Digi’s proprietary TrustFence security framework. At 40 x 45 x 3.5 mm, its physical hardware size is also among the smallest in the industry.

Initial Digi ConnectCore 8M Mini development kits and software will be available through global distribution partners on June 15, 2021.