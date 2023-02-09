SoM powered by AM62x suited for embedded industrial products

Continue to Site

Variscite announced the launch of the VAR-SOM-AM62, powered by the Texas Instruments AM62x. Starting from only $33, the module provides an ideal solution for embedded industrial products that require high performance and low power.

The VAR-SOM-AM62 runs on 1.4 GHz Quad-core Cortex-A53 with 400MHz Cortex-M4F and an additional 333 MHz PRU real-time co-processors. It offers camera interfaces MIPI-CSI2, integrated 3D GPU along with dual LVDS display. The advanced feature set complements rich connectivity with certified dual-band Wi-Fi, BT /BLE 5.2, 3x CAN bus, dual USB, and dual GbE, and supports industrial operating temperatures.

The SoM is a member of Variscite’s Pin2Pin product family, allowing developers to use the same carrier board design for a wide range of processors. Variscite customers enjoy significant long-term advantages as well as reduced development time, costs, and risks.

The VAR-SOM-AM62 evaluation kits serve as a complete development platform for both evaluation and application development purposes and include the scalable Symphony carrier board and an optional LVDS display with a touch panel.

The VAR-SOM-AM62 is included in Variscite’s long-term longevity plan and provides longevity of 15 years. Evaluation kits and stock item modules are available for production quantities orders, starting from only $33 per unit.

