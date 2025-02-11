SOSA-aligned board delivers 100 GbE data plane support

The The VPX7600 single-board computer integrates an Intel 11th Generation Xeon W-11000E Series processor, developed to meet Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard requirements.

The 8-core processor connects to 32GB of dual-channel, soldered-down DDR4 ECC memory operating at 3200 MT/s. The Intel Gen12 UHD graphics Xe 32EU engine operates at 1.35 GHz. An NVMe M.2 BGA SSD provides a storage capacity of up to 1TB.

The board includes an XMC expansion site for mezzanine module integration. The Intel E810 Ethernet controller enables 100GbE and 10GbE connectivity.

Backplane interfaces include a 2.5-gigabit Ethernet port with Time Sensitive Networking (TSN), DisplayPort 1.4 supporting HBR3 data rates and 4K resolution, USB 3.2, USB 2.0, and SATA III. Interface options extend to RS232, RS422, and discrete GPIO lines.

The board supports Microsoft Windows, Linux, and VxWorks operating systems through included board support packages. Technical specifications include Intel 11th Gen Xeon-W Tiger Lake-H 8-Core CPU, 32GB dual channel DDR4 SDRAM with ECC, and NVMe SSD capacity of 1TB maximum with 64GB standard. The board features 100G Ethernet Data Plane, PCIe Gen3 Expansion Plane (x4), and 10G Ethernet Control Plane. System management includes IPMC HOST 3.0 and VITA 46.11 Tier-3. Backplane I/O comprises 2.5GBASE-T/1GBASE-T Ethernet, DisplayPort 1.4, USB 3.2, USB 2.0, SATA III, four GPIO ports, and either one RS-422 or two RS-232 ports.