SOSA-aligned powerPC SBC handles real-time data processing in military/defense apps

Aitech Systems now offers the low-power U-C9140, a Aitech Systems now offers the low-power U-C9140, a PowerPC-based 3U VPX single-board computer (SBC) that is aligned to The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard, Edition 1.0, providing for fast integration, improved time-to-market, and lower risk.

Military and defense applications benefitting from this cost-effective SBC include mission computers, sensor signal processing, signal intelligence, and electronic warfare since it provides excellent performance per watt. In addition, the SBC’s FACE compliance (and future conformance) facilitates especially fast integration into airborne mission computers and applications.

The SOSA-aligned U-C9140 is Aitech’s latest generation 3U VPX PowerPC SBC, based on NXP’s QorIQ T1/T2 Series SoC multi-core, multi-thread processors. For improved security assurance and protection against cyber-attacks, the U-C9140 also includes the latest QorIQ Secure Boot and Trust Architecture 2.0.

The wide variety of on-board I/O and large memory resources, including up to 8 GB of DDR3L and 64 GB of eMMC flash on-board mass storage, in combination with the powerful SoC processor, make the U-C9140 an ideal SBC for many real-time, rugged applications requiring superior SWaP-C optimization. An industry-standard XMC slot provides flexibility and expandability, along with the availability, convenience, and cost benefits of COTS.