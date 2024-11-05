SOSA-aligned SBU features 100 GbE data plane and 32 GB DDR4 memory

Acromag announces the release of their VPX7600 single board computer. This 3U OpenVPX SBC is powered by Intel’s 11th Generation Tiger Lake-H Xeon W-11000E processor and aligns to the SOSA I/O intensive profile. An XMC mezzanine site and a wide variety of I/O peripherals offer great flexibility. Intel’s E810 Ethernet controller supports 100GbE on the data plane and 10GbE on the control plane. An NVMe SSD provides up to 1TB of M.2 data storage. Backplane I/O includes 2.5GbE, DisplayPort, USB 3.2, SATA III, RS232/422, and GPIO. Conduction-cooled and air-cooled with front I/O versions are available.

The base model employs Intel’s W-11865MRE 8-core CPU connected to 32GB dual-channel DDR4 ECC SDRAM and a 64GB NVMe M.2 BGA SSD. A PCIe Gen 4 x8 interface to the Intel E810 100GbE controller ports 100GBASE-KR4 on the data plane and 10GBASE-KR on the control plane to P1. P2 connects a 2.5GBASE-T/1GBASE-T Ethernet port with TSN support. 4K video resolution is supported by a DisplayPort 1.4 interface with HBR3 data rates on the backplane. The XMC site host interface provides 8-lanes of Gen4 PCIe to P15 and P16 rear I/O or front I/O access on the air-cooled version. An FPGA implements a Crossfield Technology HOST 3.0 / VITA 46.11 Tier 3 / IPMI 1.5 Compliant IPMC. Board support packages are available for Windows®, Linux™, and VxWorks™.

Designed and manufactured in the USA, Acromag’s VPX processor board provides dependable operation for military, aerospace, and scientific research systems. Aligned to SOSA standards, it is ideal for U.S. Department of Defense embedded computing systems and modular open system (MOSA) applications.