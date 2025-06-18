Source-down packaging improves power MOSFET thermal performance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited introduced its AONK40202 25V MOSFET in state-of-the-art DFN3.3×3.3 Source-Down packaging technology. Designed for high power density in DC-DC applications, the AONK40202 provides features that meet the requirements of AI servers and data center power distribution. In particular, its Source-Down packaging technology offers a larger source contact to the PCB, and its center gate pin layout allows easier routing on the PCB, so the gate driver connection can be minimized.

Offering outstanding current handling capabilities, the AONK40402 MOSFET’s DFN3.3×3.3 Source-Down packaging technology with clip enables continuous current capabilities up to 319A with a maximum junction temperature rated at 175°C. This provides significant potential for system-level improvements, such as better thermal management, enabling higher power density and greater efficiency.