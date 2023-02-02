SP4T RF switches now available in production quantities

pSemi Corporation announces the production readiness of two new high-linearity switches targeted for the latest 5G wireless infrastructure and massive MIMO base station deployments.

By using the new high linearity switches in hybrid architecture topologies, base station designers can save valuable board space and improve thermal management, reducing the overall system’s cost, weight, and power consumption. pSemi’s advanced SP4T switches deliver fast settling time plus best-in-class linearity, low insertion loss, and superior power handling performance to improve spectral efficiency in sub-6 GHz active antenna systems.

5G base stations covering sub-6 GHz offer network providers an immediate path to wider bandwidths and increased data throughput. Newly licensed spectrum allocations in 3–5 GHz and 6.4–7.1 GHz, along with added antenna design complexities, create the need for new hybrid beamforming and phase-shifting topologies. Massive MIMO systems use hybrid architectures to minimize power-hungry digital processing and reduce the number of power amplifier components. These hybrid architectures offer the ideal balance of digital and analog, combining the flexibility of digital beamforming with power efficiency and design simplicity at the analog RF front end (RFFE).