Space-grade clock generator provides six programmable outputs

Microchip Technology has announced the DSA504RT, a radiation-tolerant six-output programmable clock generator for aerospace and defense systems that require stable timing when GNSS signals are weak or unavailable. The device integrates an analog PLL with spread spectrum capability, two fractional dividers, two integer dividers and six configurable output buffers, delivering jitter as low as 200 fs from 12 kHz to 20 MHz and supporting output formats including LVPECL, LVDS, HCSL and CMOS. Offered in QFN28 and CQFP32 packages, the DSA504RT can replace multiple oscillators, crystals and buffers to reduce component count, power, mass and timing distribution complexity.