Space-grade power converter delivers 100 krad TID radiation tolerance

The SA15-28 is available with 5V triple outputs that are optimal for use with point-of-load converters and low-dropout linear regulators to power FPGAs and microprocessors (MPUs). The small-form-factor SA15-28 weighs 60 grams and is approximately 1.68 cu inches to optimize the Size, Weight and Power (SWaP) of the device. Microchip can customize the output voltage combinations upon request.

The SF100-28 EMI noise suppression filter can be used with numerous power converters with a total output power of up to 100W. For added flexibility in space applications, the SA15-28 and SF100-28 are fully compatible with Microchip’s existing SA50 series of power converters and SF200 filter.

High reliability and performance are critical for power management solutions operating in harsh environments. The SA15-28 DC-DC power converter is designed to operate across a wide temperature range, from −55°C to +125°C, and offers radiation tolerance up to 100 krad TID.

By offering proven off-the-shelf devices, Microchip enables customers to confidently scale their designs and reduce manufacturing delays. This scalable approach enables customers to upgrade from Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) to space-qualified level or from Radiation-Hardened By Design (RHBD) to sub-QML packaging options in ceramic or plastic. To learn more about Microchip’s scalable space solutions, visit the web page

The SA15-28 DC-DC power converter is supported by comprehensive analysis and test reports, including worst-case analysis, electrical stress analysis, and reliability analysis.