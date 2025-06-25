Space-qualified MCXOs offer ±10 ppb stability over 0 °C to +70 °C

Q-Tech Corporation announces the expansion of its QT2020/QT2021 Series of microcomputer-compensated crystal oscillators (MCXOs). Q-Tech’s space-qualified MCXOs are the first and only such devices on the market designed to withstand radiation levels of 50kRad(Si) TID. They also lead the industry in offering a minimum single-event latch-up (SEL) of 29MeV-cm2/mg for the QT2020 series and up to 75MeV-cm2/mg for the QT2021 series. Both series consume a maximum of 90mW, which is thirty orders of magnitude lower than comparable oven-controlled crystal oscillators (OCXOs). Meanwhile, these rad-tolerant MCXOs provide exceptional “OCXO-level” temperature stability of up to ±10ppb over 0°C to +70°C; and in addition to ±20ppb, now offering ±50ppb and ±100ppb stabilities over -40°C to 85°C.

Devices in the QT2020 and QT2021 MCXO series are offered with 1PPS input and output, standard frequencies of 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 80, and 100MHz, as well as a choice of CMOS or Sine Wave logic outputs. Their low phase noise and jitter, along with high shock and vibration tolerance (G-sensitivity of 1ppb/g), make them suitable for a range of applications where smaller “SWaP” (Size, Weight and Power) is desired, or where fast start-up time (1.5s to ±50ppm) and initialization time (as little as 15s from power on to full ppb performance) are needed to support frequent power cycling. Additionally, the QT2020/2021 series has a small-form-factor package weighing just 50g, versus similar OCXOs weighing 100g or more.