Space-qualified terminations enhance design flexibility

Cinch Connectivity Solutions announced it’s now stocking Qualified Parts for Space (QPS) Terminations by Midwest Microwave Solutions.

Midwest Microwave offers space-qualified SMA terminations designed to meet space and military industry standards and are suitable for high-grade satellites, deep space explorations, and thermo-vacuum chamber testing. With three standard screening levels and male and female versions available, engineers have more flexibility and enhanced versatility for various applications.

Each unit undergoes rigorous qualification and screening processes guided by MIL-DTL-39030, either meeting or exceeding 1% Total Mass Loss (TML) and 0.1% Collected Volatile Condensable Materials (CVCM). Midwest Microwave QPS terminators are designed to deliver consistent performance and meet rigorous standards without compromise.