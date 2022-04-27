Space-rated 120-V dc-dc converters feature GaN technology

VPT, Inc. announces the availability of its 120 volt SGRB12028S DC-DC Converter. Using advanced EPC Space GaN technology, the SGRB12028S is capable of very high efficiency, up to 95%, and is radiation hardened. A fixed-frequency reduced voltage switching topology results in very low input and output noise, making it suitable for use in a variety of high-power space payloads or bus applications.

Specifically designed for applications facing the harsh radiation environments of space, the SGRB Series of space rated DC-DC converters has been characterized by a Total Ionizing Dose (TID) of 100 krad(Si), including Low Dose Rate (LDR), and Single Event Effects (SEE) performance to 85 MeV/mg/cm2. The SGRB Series features an integrated EMI filter, 120 V input, and 28 V, 400 W output, and is rated for full power operation from -35°C to 85°C. VPT’s history of proven space flight heritage ensures long-term performance and reliability.