Space-saving film capacitors excel at EMI suppression

KEMET announces its new R52 series of compact polypropylene film X2 EMI (electromagnetic interference) suppression capacitors. This series fulfills the growing need of automotive, industrial, consumer, and energy applications that require a smaller, high-capacitance X2 class solution for suppressing EMI. While the R52 series offers capacitance values up to 22µF, 85/85 THB Class IIB classification, and long-life stability in harsh environmental conditions, its volume on average is 60% smaller than other X2 solutions with the same range of capacitance values in the market. These features alone position R52 as an exceptional X2 class solution that addresses size, capacitance, and reliability challenges for design engineers across multiple industries.

Meeting the AEC-Q200 automotive standard, the R52 series can be used in DC/DC converters within on-board battery charger systems found in electric and hybrid vehicles. Its unique design features are well-suited for industrial and consumer applications, including EMI filtering for VFD (variable frequency drives) and LED (light emitting diode) drives. This series is also positioned to support applications with elevated energy densities, such as compact capacitive power supplies. R52 capacitors are constructed to meet high standards of reliability that are required for smart grid hardware that is often located in limited access areas where regular service is not available.

Currently available solutions comparable to the R52 series have either larger dimensions or require capacitors in parallel in the design. These solutions require more PCB (printed circuit board) space, resulting in higher costs and lower reliability. The R52 series offers the highest capacitance density with a smaller footprint when compared to similar X2 film solutions available in the market.

The R52 series is available immediately via KEMET distributors.