Space-saving FPC card edge connector enhances vehicle system efficiency

In recent years, in-vehicle systems have become more multi-functional and compact, increasing the need for space-saving components and lighter equipment to enhance fuel efficiency. To address these demands, I-PEX is offering a new FPC card edge connector.

The FPC card edge connector is a one-piece connector that connects to a PCB by simply inserting an FPC, eliminating the need for a soldering process and improving work efficiency. The connector has a terminal pitch of 2.5 mm, operates within a temperature range of -40 °C to +125 °C, supports a current of 3.0 A per single pin, has an insertion force of 20 N, and a retention force of 40 N. The plating for the FPC, PCB, and terminal is gold (Au). As the product is still under development, these specifications are subject to change. Product samples are currently available, and interested parties are encouraged to contact I-PEX for further details or to request samples.