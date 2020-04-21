Space-saving thick-film resistors span 1 ohm to 20M ohm

Bourns, Inc. announced the availability of a new AEC-Q200 compliant series of thick film chip resistors. Bourns continues to take a leading role in introducing space-saving resistor products by offering its latest Model CRxxxxA series in eight compact form factors — from small 0201 (0603 Metric) up to 2512 (6431 Metric). The CRxxxxA series is part of the Bourns CR line of general-purpose thick film chip resistors. Bourns designed this family of devices in five different versions to support specific application requirements: CR standard, CR-PF ultra-low lead content, CR-AS sulfur resistant, CRxxxxA-AS AEC-Q200 compliant and sulfur resistant and CRxxxxA AEC-Q200 compliant.

The CRxxxxA series features rated power from 0.05 to 1 watt and a wide resistance range from 1 ohm up to 20 megohms. These features make this series an optimal circuit conditioning solution for a broad range of consumer, industrial, telecom and other applications.

Bourns manufactures its latest resistors using a thick film element that is printed onto a ceramic substrate. This type of advanced ceramic substrate offers excellent heat dissipation. The resistive element is coated by an epoxy overcoat layer, which isolates the resistive element electrically to help protect it against mechanical damages and environmental effects such as humidity and gasses.

Available now, Bourns Model CRxxxxA series is RoHS compliant and halogen-free.