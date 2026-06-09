SPDT switch combines low loss and high isolation

pSemi® Corporation, a Murata company, has introduced the PE42727 UltraCMOS® SPDT RF switch for DOCSIS® 3.0, 3.1 and 4.0 cable broadband equipment including cable modems, set-top boxes, residential gateways and infrastructure. Operating from 5 MHz to 3.1 GHz, the switch provides harmonic performance of –121 dBc second harmonic and –140 dBc third harmonic at 17 MHz, insertion loss as low as 0.16 dB at 85 MHz and 0.55 dB at 1794 MHz, isolation up to 64 dB at 85 MHz, a 2.3 V to 5.5 V supply range, 38 µs switching time and 2000 V HBM ESD protection. Built on UltraCMOS® technology in a 12-lead 3 × 3 mm QFN package, it is intended to help broadband designers support higher-order modulation while limiting signal loss, distortion and board space.