SPEC 55 LF wire and cable reduces corrosion in space applications

TE Connectivity has launched the SPEC 55 low fluoride (55 LF) wire and cable insulation system for space and high altitude environments. Made from rugged fluoropolymer, TE’s SPEC 55 LF insulation system has an outgassing rating of less than 10 ppm, which helps reduce the potential for corrosion of other components due to trapped gases escaping in a vacuum or low-pressure environment.

In addition to having an outgassing rating significantly below 20 PPM as specified under MIL-SPEC SAE-AS22759, the SPEC 55 LF insulation system offers five times the scrape abrasion requirement under that standard. This rugged construction is paired with versatility. The SPEC 55 LF system is available in lightweight single wall or extra rugged dual wall variants, and customers can choose from various cable configurations, including custom options.

“Mitigating corrosion potential by reducing outgassing is critically important to our customers designing for space, launch and missile applications,” said Patrick Murphy, product manager for TE’s Aerospace, Defense and Marine division. “TE is pleased to be the only supplier of a dual wall MIL SPEC qualified option and one of only two suppliers of the single wall option.”

The SPEC 55 LF insulation system is designed for avionic systems, C4ISR, guidance and seeker systems, and general wire harnessing systems, among other applications.

The SPEC 55 LF insulation system is qualified to MIL-SPEC SAE-AS22759. The single wall SPEC 55 LF system is qualified to SAE-AS22759/51 and /52 while the dual wall variant is qualified to SAE-AS22759/53 and /54.

TE Connectivity

www.te.com