Specialized multi-head connectors for industrial applications

Norstat Inc. has recently introduced a line of Multi Head Connectors for the Fluid Power and Industrial Automation marketplace. These connectors can be customized in a multitude of configurations to include various valve connector types including DIN EN1175301-803 Form A,B or C, M8 & M12 connectors, Deutsch Type Automotive connectors or any combination of connectors to suit the customers needs.

Multi Head connectors can range in size from 2 to 16 connectors. Customized products can also be produced to precisely suit any customer requirements. A protection class rating of IP67 make these connectors perfect for even the most demanding applications.

Norstat Inc.

www.norstat.com