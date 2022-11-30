Specialty compound addresses stringed demands of BiTS used to stress test

SABIC introduced the SABIC introduced the LNP KONDUIT 8TF36E compound, a new specialty material that helps address the stringent demands of burn-in test sockets (BiTS) used to stress-test double-data-rate (DDR) memory integrated circuits (ICs). As the number of pins and the testing temperature for DDR ICs increase and their dimensions shrinks, materials used in BiTS components must deliver enhanced properties. SABIC’s new compound provides very high flow to help enable complex, miniaturized BiTS designs; excellent dimensional stability and high-temperature resistance to enhance BiTS functionality during testing, and high thermal conductivity to rapidly dissipate heat afterward.

Compared to incumbent materials such as thermally conductive-filled nylon, the LNP KONDUIT 8TF36E compound delivers higher flow and better dimensional stability. Customers could benefit from using this new material, which can potentially address the full range of their requirements.

Double-data-rate memory ICs, which fetch data twice per processor clock cycle, accelerate data transfer to meet the high throughput demands of gaming, artificial intelligence, and other data-intensive applications. This technology is putting greater pressure on test socket manufacturers, whose products must accommodate higher voltages, higher-temperature environments, ever-smaller form factors, and an increased number of pins. For these reasons, BiTS designs for DDR ICs require high precision, high durability, and workability.

LNP KONDUIT 8TF36E compound features high flow to help enable miniaturized and complicated designs with many pinpoints. During the testing process, it can easily withstand typical testing temperatures of 150°C while maintaining good dimensional stability to help improve the accuracy of measurements. This high heat capacity can potentially permit BiTS to be re-used repeatedly without degrading. Further, the LNP KONDUIT 8TF36E compound can handle extreme temperatures up to 260°C, building in the capability to address higher-heat BiTS requirements in the future. Finally, to quickly dissipate heat after testing, the new product provides high thermal conductivity of up to 4.5W/m.k.

The new SABIC compound is well suited for fixed, structural parts, including latches and adaptors, in BiTS assemblies.

The New LNP KONDUIT 8TF36E compound is globally available.