Specify custom magnetics online

Frenetic Electronics announced Frenetic Factory, a worldwide magnetics production facility with plants in the USA, Mexico, Europe, India, and China. Frenetic Factory can deliver samples quickly with no MOQs. It currently has a production capacity of 8.75M units annually, which can be scaled to even higher volumes fast.

Frenetic launched its magnetics design service in 2021. Using a simple online process and unique Core Optimizer tool to make the core selection process faster and more efficient, users input their electrical and environmental specifications, and receive an optimized transformer design in minutes, thanks to Frenetic’s custom algorithms which are based on decades of magnetics design experience. The company’s web-based platform allows users to compare millions of different magnetics possibilities within seconds, while maintaining the highest level of accuracy. BOMs, 3D models, and engineering drawings are automatically generated. Now, users can take that design and have samples and full production quantities made at Frenetic Factory.

Frenetic Factory comprises facilities around the world that are both owned by Frenetic Magnetics or a qualified third party. This is the same operational model as much of the rest of the electronic components industry. And Frenetic Factory is fully responsible for the technical support and quality of the components it supplies, no matter which facility they were produced in. Manufacturing quality and product standards adhered to include MIL-STD-461E, MIL-STD-981, ESCC 3201 and Qualified Parts, and AEC-Q200. Core types available include ferrite, powder, amorphous, electrical steel and nanocrystalline; shapes include round, Litz, foil, planar and Cu-stamped.