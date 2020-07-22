Spectrum analyzers with tracking generator provide vector network analysis up to 6.5 GHz

The Rigol RSA3000 and RSA5000 Real Time Spectrum Analyzer series now includes five “N” versions which offer vector network analysis up to 6.5 GHz. Built on Rigol’s Ultra Real platform, these VNAs offer S11 and S21 reflection and transmission analysis. They feature multi-touch user control via a 10.1-in. LCD touchscreen. Front panel buttons, keyboard, and mouse are input also available for a straightforward user interface. They run on a Linux operating system to provide a reliable and stable interface, with remote communication access also available.

Customers needing to characterize active or passive components, identify signal path errors, or tune antennas will benefit from this VNA solution, which enables complex measurements including distance to fault and S parameters. S11, or forward reflection co-efficient, allows engineers to quickly visualize and measure a component’s response on a Smith chart and polar plane while measuring the component’s magnitude and SWR. This is important when characterizing the performance of passive components such as attenuators, splitters, and filters.

S21, or forward transmission coefficient, allows engineers to quickly visualize how amplifiers, filters and cabling components affect impedance or phase as a function of frequency. View phase or group delay as a function of frequency or magnitude to quickly determine and confirm critical specifications. Distance to fault measurements allow engineers to easily debug connectivity issues that cannot be seen from visual inspection. The spectrum analyzer uses signal reflections to calculate the distance to a fault anomaly. It is useful for debugging communications system and completing cable test as well as for optimizing performance and throughput of a network. The Vector Network Analysis mode complements the other analysis capabilities of Rigol’s Ultra Real spectrum analyzers, including the advanced measurements in Smith mode, real time visualization, EMI pre-compliance analysis, and vector signal analysis tests. An optional Preamp adds 20 dB gain to input signals.

The analyzer series measurement possibilities include EMI, RTSA, VSA, and VNA modes in addition to the traditional GPSA mode. Engineers may find it convenient to address multiple RF test challenges with just one instrument, effectively reducing their time and costs and greatly improving their working efficiency. Advanced Measurement mode provides settings required for transmitter testing such as multichannel power, ACP, and occupied bandwidth. Quickly recall the limit line compliance with the CISPR standard (e.g. EN55011, EN55012, etc.) to carry out pre-test and monitor the target point with three different detectors.

Made by Rigol Technologies Inc., a leading manufacturer of precision electronic instrumentation for test and measurement, the RSA32000N/5000N series of VNAs are available now from Saelig Company, Inc., its USA technical distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, contact Saelig 888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit www.saelig.com.