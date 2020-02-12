AWGs deliver 24-output swings on up to eight channels

Four new models of the generatorNETBOX family have output swings of up to 24 V on up to eight channels to cover demanding test applications. The new units use the latest 16-bit digital-analog-converters and offer two different speed ranges: The DN2.657 models output waveforms at rates up to 125 MS/sec while the DN2.654 units have a 40 MS/sec capability. Both speed ranges are available with either four or eight fully synchronous channels.

LXI-based instruments, with their simple Ethernet connection to PCs or computer networks, are easy to integrate and operate. Small and compact, Spectrum’s generatorNETBOX products use Gigabit Ethernet and weigh as little as 6.3 kg. It means they are portable and can work almost anywhere; freestanding on a test bench, rack-mounted with other equipment, or even mobile (when equipped with an optional 12 or 24-Vdc power supply).

For applications where a generatorNETBOX must operate remotely, Spectrum also offers an embedded server option, DN2.xxx-Emb. The option combines a powerful CPU, a freely accessible SSD, more memory and a remote software development access method. It creates an open platform where you can run your own software while at the same time still be connected, via LAN, for remote access. The option effectively allows the generatorNETBOX to operate independently or, when connected to a LAN, as part of a larger system.

For perfect waveform generation, each channel features its own 16-bit DAC and output stage. Channels share a common clock and trigger to guarantee full synchronization and the output stages incorporate four switchable filter paths to help optimize signal quality. The flexible output stages combine with the high-resolution DACs to ensure the generation of signals with low distortion, wide dynamic range and an exceptional signal-to-noise ratio. All the models feature the ability to output waveforms with amplitude swings of up to ±12 V into a 1 MΩ load or ±6 V into 50 Ω.

Units include large on-board memories of up to 2×512 MSamples that can be utilized in a number of different operating modes thereby allowing the generation of long and complex waveforms. This includes Single-Shot, Loop, FIFO, Gated and Sequence Replay modes. In FIFO mode the instruments can stream data continuously over the Gbit Ethernet port from PC memory to the AWG memory. Signals can even be generated while new waveform data is being loaded to the on-board memory.

Front-panel multipurpose I/O connectors give access to additional synchronous digital (marker) outputs, asynchronous digital I/O, the trigger output, the run and arm status and different clocks.

Controlling and generating signals with a generatorNETBOX is straight forward. The instruments come with Spectrums SBench 6 Professional software as standard. SBench 6 enables the user to control all the modes and settings of the AWG via a simple easy-to-use interface. The software supports multi-channel operation and has a host of built-in features for waveform display, signal generation, data analysis and documentation. Basic signals can be created using the software’s EasyGenerator function that produces waveforms like sine waves, triangles or rectangles with programmable frequency, amplitude and phase. More complex signals can be created using mathematical equations or by importing data from other programs or devices (such as digitizers or oscilloscopes) in Binary, ASCII, or Wave formats.

The generatorNETBOX units are fully programmable and drivers are provided, free of charge, to support the most popular programming languages (such as C++, VB.NET, C#, J#, Delphi, Java or Python code) as well as third-party software tools like LabVIEW and MATLAB.

All Spectrum AWG’s carry an industry-leading, five-year warranty.

Spectrum Instrumentation Corp., (201) 562-1999, www.spectrum-instrumentation.com