Julia-language SDK handles digitizers, generators, digital I/O products

A Software Development Kit (SDK) for programming over 200 different digitizers, generators and digital I/O products uses the Julia programming language.

A key feature of Julia is that it has been specifically designed for high-performance applications that require fast processing of data, like machine learning and scientific computing. For example, libraries include optimized source C and Fortran code for linear algebra, random number generation, signal processing and even string processing. Furthermore, Julia offers parallelism. Call the desired script with a given number of cores and parallelize directly from a command line. Additionally, it is possible to send tasks to different threads, or run loops in parallel, directly from code. The result is a language that offers similar speeds to C, while allowing coding that is more comparable to Python or MATLAB. Companies around the world use Julia in a wide range of applications.

Spectrum Instrumentation products include an extensive range of digitizers for the acquisition of analogue or digital signals, in the dc to gigahertz frequency range, with high precision and dynamic range. The digitizers are complimented by an extensive line-up of high-resolution Arbitrary Waveform Generators (AWGs). These products are perfect for control signal generation, waveform replay and simulation. The products are available in a variety of form factors including tiny PCIe cards, which can plug directly into a PC, or LXI boxes that connect to a network or PC via Ethernet, plus PXIe modules for off-the-shelf installation into automated test systems.

Combining Julia with Spectrum Instrumentation products also helps to speed up processing and reduce latency. The Spectrum products offer ultrafast data transfers with a variety of different acquisition and generation modes (such as single, multiple, gated and FIFO) which helps to optimize testing throughputs. It is a key benefit for situations that require fast decision making and it is one of the reasons why Spectrum products can be found working in applications involving autonomous vehicles, robotics, drones, imaging devices, medical appliances and control systems. Their general-purpose design means they can also be used with almost any sensor (accelerometers, transducers, photo diodes, detectors, MEMS, etc.) that is commonly found in AI machines.

The new SDK supporting Julia is available free of charge to all Spectrum customers. Spectrum products include an industry-leading five-year warranty with free software and firmware updates for each unit’s lifetime. Additionally, customers get support directly from Spectrum’s hardware and software engineers.

