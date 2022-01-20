SPI FRAMs hit 8 Mbit densities

Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution Limited announced the launch of 8Mbit FRAM MB85RQ8MLX with Quad SPI interface, which is the largest density in Fujitsu’s SPI interface FRAM product family. Evaluation samples are currently available.

The MB85RQ8MLX is a non-volatile memory with 8Mbit memory density and operates at a low power supply voltage from 1.7V to 1.95V. This new Quad SPI interface FRAM achieves 54MB/s data reading/writing speed with four I/O pins and 108MHz operating frequency in high-temperature environments up to 105 degrees C. Featuring high-speed operation and non-volatility, the product is ideal for high-performance computing (HPC), data centers, and industrial computing such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interface (HMI) and RAID controllers.

FRAM is a non-volatile memory product with superior features of fast writing speed, high read/write endurance, and low power consumption compared with conventional non-volatile memory such as flash memory and EEPROM. The company’s FRAM products can solve issues arising from the use of flash memory, EEPROM, or low-power SRAM.

With the introduction of MB85RQ8MLX, Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution now has three types of 8Mbit memory products. Different features are required by customers’ end-products and, having three types of 8Mbit products, the company is proud of now being able to serve a wide variety of customer needs.

Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution continues to develop memory products to enhance the functions of customers’ end-products.