SPI NOR Flash operates with 0.2 µA deep power-down current

The GD25NE series strengthens GigaDevice’s strategic dual-power supply Flash roadmap, providing seamless compatibility with next-generation 1.2 V SoCs and eliminating the need for an external booster circuit. With its higher performance and lower power consumption, the GD25NE series addresses the growing demand for advanced embedded storage, making it an ideal choice for wearable devices, healthcare, IoT, data centers, and Edge AI applications.

Combining a 1.8 V core voltage with a 1.2 V I/O interface voltage, GD25NE supports single, dual, quad STR (single transfer rate) and quad DTR (double transfer rate) operations. It achieves high-speed clock frequencies of up to 133 MHz in STR mode and 104 MHz in DTR mode.

With a typical page program time of 0.15ms and sector erase time of 30ms, the GD25NE series significantly outperforms conventional 1.2 V-only Flash solutions—offering up to 20% faster read performance, over 60% faster program speed, and a 30% reduction in erase time. These advances, it make the GD25NE series an outstanding choice for emerging embedded applications. The GD25NE series is engineered with ultra-low power consumption by design, making it ideal for energy-sensitive applications. It features a typical deep power-down current of just 0.2 µA, a Quad I/O DTR read current of 9mA at 104 MHz, and program/erase currents as low as 8 mA. Compared to conventional 1.8 V solutions, the 1.2 V design reduces power consumption by up to 50%. This optimized power architecture not only enhances power efficiency but also simplifies system design while maintaining higher performance.