SPI NOR Flash operates with 0.2 µA deep power-down current

With a typical page program time of 0.15ms and sector erase time of 30ms, the GD25NE series significantly outperforms conventional 1.2 V-only Flash solutions—offering up to 20% faster read performance, over 60% faster program speed, and a 30% reduction in erase time. These advances, it make the GD25NE series an outstanding choice for emerging embedded applications.
The GD25NE series is engineered with ultra-low power consumption by design, making it ideal for energy-sensitive applications. It features a typical deep power-down current of just 0.2 µA, a Quad I/O DTR read current of 9mA at 104 MHz, and program/erase currents as low as 8 mA. Compared to conventional 1.8 V solutions, the 1.2 V design reduces power consumption by up to 50%. This optimized power architecture not only enhances power efficiency but also simplifies system design while maintaining higher performance.