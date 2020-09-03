Spice, IC circuit design software gets 3-nm process certification

Mentor announced that TSMC has certified multiple Mentor product lines and tools for the foundry’s recently announced 3nm (N3) process technology.

The Mentor offerings now certified for TSMC’s N3 process include the Analog FastSPICE Platform, which provides leading-edge circuit verification for nanometer analog, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal, memory and custom digital circuits.

Mentor has also expanded its support for TSMC’s 2.5/3D offering with Mentor’s Xpedition software, including Xpedition Substrate Integrator for design planning and netlisting and Xpedition Package Designer for layout, now enhanced to meet TSMC’s requirements for InFO-R. In addition, Mentor’s Calibre platform 3DStack technology has expanded its support of inter-die LVS for TSMC offerings with support for CoWoS-S.

Mentor’s Calibre nmPlatform, which is the global IC verification industry leader, has added further certifications across multiple products for TSMC’s N3 and N5 processes including: