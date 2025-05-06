Spirent adds Wi-Fi 6/7 automated tests to Octobox

The STA Automation Package automates testing that provides repeatability while minimizing manual intervention.

The latest flavors of Wi-Fi bring a significant jump to performance over previous iterations. Testing, however, proves difficult because every Wi-Fi installation is different. Spirent Communications has introduced the Octobox STA Automation Package, which automates Wi-Fi 6/6E and 7 over-the-air (OTA) testing. Yes, it’s compatible with previous Wi-Fi versions.

The Octobox is a test chamber that contains several log-periodic antennas that you can use to transmit or receive signals from the equipment under test (EUT), which can be any device with Wi-fi that fits in the chamber. This includes cell phones, IoT devices, AR/VR glasses, and routers. External signal sources and attenuators let you create test signals and attenuate transmitted and received signals to signal-power conditions, which lets you test your EUT for performance as a function of signal strength. The diagram shows a two-chamber configuration for testing a device with a router. The Octobox STA Automation Package lets you test devices that use multi-user MIMO (MU-MIMO)

Because every installation is different, testing Wi-Fi in devices is difficult. The Octobox and STA Automation package streamline tests and provide repeatability. Even with automation, there’s still a degree of manual testing. That is, you must manually adjust antenna locations within the Octobox. RF propagation is, after all, nonlinear.

Automated tests include:

Maximum throughput for channel widths of 20 MHz, 40 MHz, 80 MHz, 160 MHz, and 320 MHz.

Data rate as a function of range by attenuating signals both to and from the EUT.

Fixed MCS Sweep: test runs devices through a predefined set of modulation and coding schemes.

Muti-user MIMO for Wi-Fi 7’s MU-MIMO capabilities.

OFDMA testing for optimizing channel usage.

Roaming reliability including testing for 802.11r protocols.

Backward compatibility to previous Wi-Fi standards

Security protocol testing.

