Realistic GNSS simulation for automotive HIL testing

SimHIL is an integrated hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing software API for Spirent GNSS simulators. SimHIL brings high fidelity GNSS signal simulation with low latency to automotive industry HIL testbeds.

Spirent’s SimHIL software has been developed to meet the automotive industry’s growing need for realistic positioning, navigation and timing testing for sensor fusion. As customers apply increasing pressure on car manufacturers for more advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) features and advanced infotainment systems, test labs need to be able to combine Wi-Fi, camera, lidar, radar, inertial and GNSS data that power these advanced automotive systems.

SimHIL helps test engineers bring accurate, controlled and coherent data from GNSS and inertial sensors to their sensor fusion algorithms within HIL test environments. Facilitating the ultra-low latency, complete control, enhanced realism, and ease-of-use and setup of Spirent GSS7000 and GSS9000 GNSS simulators, SimHIL is for OEMs and tier-one suppliers developing ADAS, V2X and sensor fusion engines.

The new SimHIL API enables:

External motion input –real-time direct motion and trajectory data input from simulators.

Sensor fusion – introducing GNSS signals into sensor fusion engines.

V2X testing – validation and performance benchmarking of V2X applications.

Infotainment system testing – real-time scenario feedback to system and driver responses.

Vehicle-in-the-loop (VIL) – final production form product testing.

Accurate testing – reliable results supported by ultra-low latency simulation. Criticality of ADAS features, such as lane assist and automatic braking, mean that 3+ meters of uncertainty introduced by higher latency systems is not sufficient.

Spirent has worked with leading suppliers to ensure SimHIL is compatible with their HIL platforms and because of its open API, there’s broad scope for additional custom third-party integrations.

“When used with our GSS7000, SimHIL latency is less than 40 msec from motion command to RF output and supports all GNSS and SBAS signals,” said Ricardo Verdeguer Moreno, Product Manager for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles at Spirent. “SimHIL is also compatible with all the options and features available in Spirent’s GNSS simulators, including ionospheric and tropospheric modelling, antenna patterns, date and time settings, and obscuration and multipath effects via Sim3D.”

Users can easily configure and control both the GNSS scenarios and signal generation and vehicle motion from within the HIL simulator GUI – saving time and the possibility of error.

Spirent is also offering three service packages alongside SimHIL to help customers mitigate project risk and reduce the time from delivery to useful deployment.