Spring-loaded adapters connect SMP, SMPM, and SMPS connectors

Fairview Microwave has launched its new spring-loaded adapters for the SMP, SMPM, and SMPS connector series. Available in a variety of lengths, the adapters are designed for high-frequency applications where reliability and precision are critical.

The new adapters offer enhanced performance for RF connectivity, making them essential for industries such as telecommunications, aerospace and defense. They eliminate gaps between the bullet and receptacle, ensuring optimal signal transmission and minimal signal loss.

The spring-loaded design accommodates variations in PCB tolerance, which can be a big challenge in high-frequency environments. With low voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) and guaranteed performance under compression, these adapters offer excellent RF performance, even in demanding conditions. Additionally, they support a frequency range from DC to 65 GHz, making them suitable for various applications requiring high-frequency precision and consistency.

Fairview Microwave’s new spring-loaded adapters for the SMP, SMPM and SMPS connector series are in stock and available for same-day shipping.