Spring pins operate from -40° C to 85° C in three mounting styles

Same Sky’s Interconnect Group announced the expansion of its pogo pins product line with the introduction of 40 new models. The CPG family of pogo pins offers gold-plated contacts for high reliability with mating cycle ratings now up to 20,000 cycles.

Housed in surface mount, wire mount, and through-hole packages, the CPG models feature initial operating forces from 10 up to 125 gf, mid-compression operating forces from 15 up to 165 gf, and recommended working heights from 0.5 up to 14.9 mm. These spring-loaded pogo pins carry multiple pad layouts and stroke configurations as well as operating temperature ranges from -40 up to 85°C.

The newest CPG models are available exclusively at DigiKey with prices starting at $0.37 per unit at 500 pieces. Please contact Same Sky for OEM pricing or custom pogo pin designs.

For helpful resources and tools on connectors, check out Same Sky’s Resource Library which houses a range of blog posts, videos, and more.