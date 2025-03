Square shaft torque sensors enable direct integration with fastening tools

Sensor Technology Ltd has released the new SGR525/526 Torque Sensors featuring square shaft ends for integration with fastening applications. The sensors are engineered for torque measurement in power tools, test equipment, industrial machinery, and precision fastening operations without requiring additional adapters.

The SGR525/526 series delivers real-time torque measurement data with high-precision specifications. The design incorporates durability features for industrial environments and high-load applications. Installation requires standard torque measurement setup compatibility.

Technical specifications include wireless data transmission capability and digital output formats for measurement data acquisition. The square drive configuration enables direct connection to standard fastening tools used in automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and research applications where precise torque control affects performance parameters.

The SGR525/526 sensors integrate with existing measurement systems to provide torque data for quality control and process monitoring functions. The sensors are currently available for technical implementation with complete specifications accessible at www.sensors.co.uk.