SRAM recovers 15% silicon area on 2 nm process with 6 gigabit memory capacity

Marvell Technology, Inc. expanded its custom technology platform with the launch of the industry's first 2nm custom Static Random Access Memory (SRAM), designed to boost the performance of custom XPUs and devices powering cloud data centers and AI clusters. Combining advanced custom circuitry and software from Marvell with core SRAM and cutting-edge 2nm process technology, Marvell custom SRAM delivers up to 6 gigabits of high-speed memory while significantly reducing memory power consumption and die area at comparable densities.

Custom SRAM is the latest Marvell innovation designed to enhance memory hierarchy performance within accelerated infrastructure. Marvell previously introduced its CXL technology for integration into custom silicon to add terabytes of memory and supplemental compute capacity to cloud servers and unveiled custom HBM technology that increases memory capacity by up to 33% while reducing the space and power required for dense high-bandwidth memory (HBM) stacks inside XPUs.

Delivering the highest bandwidth per square millimeter in the industry, Marvell custom SRAM enables chip designers to recover up to 15% of the total area of a 2nm design. This recovered silicon real estate can be leveraged to integrate more compute cores, expand memory, shrink device size and cost, or achieve a tailored balance to meet specific performance power, application, or TCO objectives. Built on an innovative data path and architecture, Marvell custom SRAM also consumes up to 66% less power than standard on-chip SRAM at equivalent densities, while operating at up to 3.75 GHz.