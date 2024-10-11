SSD controller offers full power-loss protection for boot drives

In the past 13 years, global data production has increased an estimated 74 times. To address this demand, ScaleFlux, a company in data storage and memory technology, is expanding its product portfolio. The company is introducing new controllers for NVMe SSDs and Compute Express Link (CXL) modules, adding to its technology for the data pipeline. In the past 13 years, global data production has increased an estimated 74 times. To address this demand, ScaleFlux, a company in data storage and memory technology, is expanding its product portfolio. The company is introducing new controllers for NVMe SSDs and Compute Express Link (CXL) modules, adding to its technology for the data pipeline.

ScaleFlux is introducing three new SoC controllers for data center, AI, and enterprise infrastructure. The FC5116 is an SSD controller that integrates Caliptra open-source security technology, providing data center and AI NVMe storage with security measures. The FC5104 is a controller optimized for enterprise NVMe boot drives, offering full power-loss data protection and support for both cost-sensitive and performance-sensitive boot drives. The MC500 is a Type 3, CXL 3.1 controller with ScaleFlux’s ECC technology, supporting both DDR4 and DDR5. It was designed in collaboration with ecosystem partners for memory expansion.

These new controllers will be sampling to customers soon, enabling partners to go into production in 2025 with SSDs and CXL modules based on these chips.

ScaleFlux is also announcing the production release of the FX5016 SSD controller, its PCIe 5.0 controller with write reduction technology, allowing customers to build data center SSDs. For customers seeking complete drives with the FX5016, the ScaleFlux CSD5000, which supports Flexible Data Placement (FDP) and complies with OCP standards, has begun shipping in production to customers in multiple form factors, with sampling for new configurations underway.