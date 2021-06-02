SSDs built with 176-layer NAND

Micron announced volume delivery of its first PCIe Gen4 solid-state drives (SSDs) built with the world’s first 176-layer NAND. The company is also shipping the world’s first 1α node-based LPDDR4x DRAM this month. LPDDR4x is the latest JEDEC specification for fourth-generation low-power DRAM with improved input/output voltage for substantially lower power, making it ideal for mobile computing devices. Together, these latest releases reinforce Micron’s leadership position in both DRAM and NAND technology, established this year.

“As artificial intelligence and 5G reach mainstream deployment, they are creating dramatic new potential for data in the post-pandemic world,” Mehrotra said. “This transformation presents an opportunity for accelerating innovation to address customer needs. Today we are debuting new memory and storage solutions that accelerate innovation, from powerful data center servers and faster client devices to intelligent vehicles at the edge.”

The company’s latest SSDs, the Micron 3400 and 2450, deliver high performance and design flexibility with low power consumption to enable all-day use from professional workstations to ultrathin notebooks. The Micron 3400 SSD provides twice the read throughput and up to 85% higher write throughput,1 unleashing demanding applications like real-time 3D rendering, computer-aided design, gaming and animation. For customers seeking the best value with PCIe Gen4 performance, the Micron 2450 SSD delivers a highly responsive user experience for everyday use. The 2450 SSD is available in three form factors, as small as the 22 x 30mm M.2, to deliver immense design flexibility.

“AMD was first to adopt PCIe 4.0 desktop processor and chipset support. As the ecosystem of AMD-supported platforms continues to grow, we are delighted to see partners like Micron expand their Gen4 SSD portfolio,” said Chris Kilburn, corporate vice president and general manager of the Client Component Business Unit at AMD. “In partnership with leading memory and storage companies like Micron, we are committed to delivering new levels of performance and efficiency to the PC market.”

Due to their advanced power efficiency, the Micron 3400 and 2450 are listed on the Intel Modern Standby Partner Portal Platform Component List and meet the open labs’ SSD test requirements of Intel Project Athena. Additionally, both Micron SSDs have been validated for AMD’s PCIe Power Speed Policy and Microsoft Windows Modern Standby.