SSDs with 3D NAND flash memory support serial ATA

TDK Corporation announces a new generation of flash storage products with five series, available December 2020, optimized for industrial, medical, art grid, transportation, and security applications. All five series use GBDriver GS2, TDK’s proprietary NAND flash memory control IC, which supports serial ATA.

As 3D flash memory technology advances, flash storage solutions with capacities over 1 TB are more widely used, but data reliability requirements continue to become more sophisticated. With flash storage integrated into edge devices in industrial equipment, and other IIoT devices mostly used to store OS or device applications, the demand has increased for highly reliable storage devices that also protect user data.

In addition to the auto-refresh and data recovery features included in the existing GBDriver series, TDK’s proprietary GBDriver GS2 features new ECC (LDPC) memory and strong RAID features, as well as significantly enhance data reliability. The lineup also provides a wide range of storage capacities, from 16 GB to 1.6 TB.

A standard feature of all five series is the internal power backup protection circuits, with 2D MLC NAND flash memory, and write protection with Unified Write Filter (UWF) for Windows 10. Power interruption tolerance is also enhanced with 3D TLC NAND flash memory.

The five series offer strengthened security features, including a new firmware anti-tampering feature, TDK’s original anti-spoofing security feature, AES128/256-bit encryption, and ATA security, to protect users against falsification and the leakage of data stored in NAND flash memory.