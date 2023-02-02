Stamped spring pin socket features no solder PCB mount

Ironwood Electronics introduces stamped spring pin socket addressing high performance requirements for testing BGA35 – CBT-BGA-7525. The contactor is a stamped spring pin with 8 gram actuation force per ball and cycle life of 75,000 insertions. The self-inductance of the contactor is 0.92 nH, insertion loss < 1 dB at 24.7 GHz, and capacitance 0.058pF. The current capacity of each contactor is 1 amps at 20C temperature rise; socket temperature range is -55C to +180C.

The socket features a clamshell lid design for ease of chip replacement in production environment. It also has an integrated compression plate for vertical force actuation without distorting device position. The specific configuration of the package to be tested in the CBT-BGA-7525 is a BGA, 4.2×3.8mm, mixed pitch 7×5 array with 35 balls. The socket is mounted using supplied hardware on the target PCB with no soldering, using the smallest footprint in the industry. This small footprint allows inductors, resistors, and decoupling capacitors to be placed very close to the device for impedance tuning. To use, place BGA device into the socket and close the lid by snapping to the latch. Vertical force is applied by the integrated spring. This socket can be used for quick device screening, device characterization at extreme temperatures as well as final production test.

Pricing for the CBT-BGA-7525 is $804 at qty 1 with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.