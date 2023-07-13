Standalone industrial fuses incorporates rejection feature

Omni Pro Electronics has announced its addition of two Circuit Protection Fuses from Opti-Fuse. The OptiFuse Series of UL Class M and Class CC Midget Fuses are designed for Industrial and High-Power Applications. OptiFuse’s UL Class M (UL 248–4) fuses are intended for overcurrent protection in equipment that requires no branch circuit protection or that has branch circuit protection already installed upstream in the circuit. If the equipment requires branch circuit protection, a Class M fuse can be combined with a branch-rated circuit protector upstream.

The UL Class CC (UL 248–14) is a standalone circuit protector that requires no supplementary protection. They are physically differentiated from the Class M fuse by the rejection feature that prevents the installation of fuses that cannot provide a comparable level of protection into a Class CC fuse block.

The OptiFuse FPK Series is a fast-acting industrial UL Class M Midget Fuse rated at 600VAC / 600VDC with a 100K amp AC interrupting capacity and 10K amp DC interrupting capacity and current ratings range from 1A to 30A. The OptiFuse FPT-R Series is also a fast-acting industrial fuse but is UL Class CC rated at 600VAC / 300VDC with a 200K amp AC interrupting capacity and 20K amp DC interrupting capacity.

The industrial TPK time-delay UL Class M Midget fuse’s rated voltage is 500VAC with a 10K amp interrupting rating, while current ratings range from 500mA to 30A. The TPK-R is a Class CC time-delay fuse with a rating of 600VAC / 300VDC with a 200K amp AC interrupting capacity and 10K amp DC interrupting capacity. Its current ratings range from 1A to 30A. Because the TPK and TPK-RT are time delayed, they are ideal for use in motor and transformer applications.