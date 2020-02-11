Standalone modules drive and control high-power stepper motors

TRINAMIC Motion Control GmbH & Co. KG announces their latest products with the TMCM-1278 module and the PD-1278 PANdrive, a smart motor solution offered in NEMA24 and NEMA34. Controlled via CAN bus interface, it supports Trinamic’s own TMCL firmware and CANopen for ease of use.

Encased in a special housing enclosure, the products are perfect for lab automation, manufacturing and factory automation, robotics, and CNC machines that require high-power stepper motors of up to 9A RMS with a supply voltage of 12..48V DC. As for holding torque, the PANdrive versions offer up to 7.0Nm (PD86-3-1278)

Making sure even the bigger NEMA34 motors operate as quiet and precise as possible, each product features StealthChop™ for silent operation at low speeds and standstill and SpreadCycle™ for operation at higher speeds. Together with the integrated SixPoint ramp generator and microstepping, the 1278-series brings industry-leading motor and motion control to powerful stepper motors.

Besides the industry-standard protocol CANopen, Engineers can also opt for the TMCL version which allows for stand-alone operation using the TMCL mini-PLC, programmable with the free and easy to use TMCL-IDE. For additional monitoring of the drive, the I/Os can be used as general-purpose inputs or ABN encoder inputs.

Both the standalone module TMCM-1278 and the PANdrive smart motor solutions PD60-4H-1278 and PD86-3-1278 are available from February onwards through Trinamic’s distribution channels.