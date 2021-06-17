Standard for add-on development boards facilitates MCU evaluations

MikroElektronika launched SiBRAIN, a standard for add-on development boards that facilitates the simple installation and exchanging of a microcontroller (MCU) on a development board equipped with the SiBRAIN socket. SiBRAIN enables embedded designers to try out different MCUs in a prototype system without having to invest in expensive hardware or learn new tools. Currently, the SiBRAIN cards are available to support MCUs from major manufacturers including Microchip, STMicroelectronics, NXP, and Texas Instruments, with others to follow shortly.

SiBRAIN uses the same ‘plug & play’ concept which underpins MIKROE’s Click board product range. Depending on the MCU type, its pin count, and the number of required external components, there are different SiBRAIN add-on boards. Each board is a self-contained unit, allowing the development system to operate on a logic level, without having to facilitate the specific requirements of many different MCUs. This gives designers a free hand in the choice of MCU, regardless of the pin count or pin compatibility. Most importantly, this approach enables designers to swap SiBRAIN MCU cards easily during the development phase, without any additional hardware.

Each SiBRAIN card is equipped with two high-speed 168-pin mezzanine connectors (one male and one female) with the standard SiBRAIN socket pin-out. Cards can be easily installed on any development board with the SiBRAIN socket, and the smart design eliminates the possibility of incorrect orientation and placement. Already, MIKROE offers more than 100 SiBRAIN boards covering popular MCUs such as STM32, PIC32, TIVA, MSP432, Kinetis, and many more with new cards added on a weekly basis.