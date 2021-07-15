Standard self-latching multipole connectors with alignment key

The LEMO B Series offers a modular, ergonomic, rugged and reliable circular multipole connector for applications needing quick and secure Push-Pull latching. They are suitable for test and measurement, instrumentation, medical devices, research and audio/video applications.

The modular insert configurations include a wide range of high-density multi-pole or hybrid electrical contacts. Contacts can be of solder type, crimp, PCB straight or PCB elbow, fiber, coaxial, thermocouple, pneumatic, fluidic or even high voltage type of contact.

The LEMO B-Series ranges from 00 to 5B size, and features the LEMO “chocolate design” pattern. LEMO’s keying system allows for a higher contact density while preventing mismating.

These high quality LEMO connectors are UL listed and cable assembly can be provided.

LEMO

lemo.com