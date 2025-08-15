Starter kit integrates DSP blocks, multipliers and AI tensor support

Arrow has introduced the AXE5000 FPGA Starter Kit, built around the Altera® Agilex™ 5 E-series device. The kit provides a compact platform for evaluating midrange FPGA applications that require optimized performance-per-watt in small form factors.

The device integrates AI tensor blocks within its enhanced DSP architecture, enabling efficient implementation of AI and signal processing functions. Logic densities range from 50k to 656k LEs, with package sizes down to 15 mm x 15 mm. The AXE5000 version includes the A5EC008BM16AE6S device with 85k LEs, 116 DSP blocks, and 232 multipliers.

For application support, the kit includes 128 Mbit HyperRAM for data storage, a 256 Mbit configuration flash device, and interfaces such as MIPI D-PHY and LVDS pairs operating up to 1.25 Gbps. An onboard accelerometer, RGB LED, push button, and DIP switch enable sensor-driven and interactive designs.

The AXE5000 supports flexible power options through USB or 5V supply. It integrates a full programmer and debugger, simplifying configuration and development. Expansion is enabled via CRUVI HS and Arduino MKR connectors, allowing additional boards to be attached for extended use cases.

Starter labs, example designs, and technical documentation are available to accelerate design bring-up. The AXE5000 can also be adapted into custom configurations to meet specific requirements.

The kit is offered at a suggested resale price of $149.