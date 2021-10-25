Coax cable assemblies with right-angle connectors feature low VSWR

NAI announced the launch of a new line of Series-C Corrugated Low PIM coaxial cable assemblies with right-angle connectors, as the company continues its development of new standard interconnect products under the Steady Link brand. This latest line features RF50 Low PIM corrugated assemblies with Right-Angle connectors and flexible cable options.

Steady Link Series-C RF50 coax assemblies with right-angle connectors have been designed to provide durable and reliable connections for transmitters, receivers, antennas, and other applications in antenna feeder systems on cell towers. These new assemblies feature low VSWR and strong shielding effectiveness to reduce energy loss and provide protection from outside interference. As such, they are well suited for connections in low loss and VSWR signal transmission at high frequency applications.

These NAI Steady Link coax assemblies also represent a cutting-edge solution for harsh outdoor environments. Engineered to withstand extreme temperatures, their ruggedized design is rated IP68 when mated, and will tolerate other demanding conditions of continued outdoor exposure.

The Steady Link coax assemblies with right-angle connectors are available in three cable sizes: ½, 3/8, and ¼ in., in custom lengths specified by the customer.

The coax cable assemblies each feature a copper-plated aluminum conductors, a Foam Polyethylene dielectric, an outer shield of helical corrugated copper, and an outer black PE jacket. The bend radius for all cable assemblies is 25mm single.

Four Coax Assemblies are Offered with Right-Angle Connectors:

Assembly Type O.D. Right-Angle Connectors Offered

½” Assembly .527” O.D. 7-16 DIN (male), 4.3-10 (male)

½” Flexible Assembly .527” O.D. 7-16 DIN (male), 4.3-10 (male)

3/8” Flexible Assembly .425” O.D. 4.3-10 (male)

¼” Flexible Assembly .291” O.D. 4.3-10 (male)

The connector bodies are brass with Tri-metal plating and have a PTFE dielectric. Silicone rubber is used to seal the connector. All Right-Angle connectors use Zero Halogen exterior plastics (IEC 60754-1 / -2) and are RoHS compliant.