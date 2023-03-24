Step-down regulator integrated to low-noise, LDOs for ultra-quiet operation

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) introduced a super low noise dual output DC/DC μModule regulator with patented silicon, layout, and packaging innovations. Operating from up to 40 V input, the LTM8080’s front-end is a high-efficiency synchronous Silent Switcher step-down regulator followed by two separate low noise, low dropout (LDO) regulators. To further suppress switching noise, the LTM8080’s packaging integrates an EMI barrier wall or shield. The result is exceptionally low noise values of <1 µV RMS (10 Hz to 100 kHz), 2 nV/√Hz (10 kH) spot noise, and 80 dB PSRR (100 kHz). Compared to discrete solutions without an EMI shield, the LTM8080 reduces output ripple voltage by up to 70% for a simplified and quiet design. The LTM8080 is specifically designed to power digital loads that are susceptible to switching regulator noise such as data converters, RF transmitters, FPGA I/O and clock, op-amps, transceivers, and medical scanners.

The LTM8080 µModule regulator’s integrated Silent Switcher architecture minimizes EMI emissions and enables the device to pass CISPR22 Class B and CISPR25 Class 5 without an input filter. The adjustable switching frequency (200 kHz to 2 MHz) and selectable operation modes minimize the risk of frequency interference for very low noise instrumentation and high speed/high precision signal chain applications.

LTM8080 Additional Features include: Dual 500 mA or Single 1 A Output Current; Output Voltages: 0 V to 8 V; Voltage Tracking Function to Minimize Power Loss; 100 μA SET Pin Current with ±1% Initial Accuracy; Parallelable for Lower Noise and Higher Current;

The LTM8080EY#PBF is available now for $12.83 per 1,000 units in 9mm x 6.25mm x 3.32mm BGA packaging. The LTM8080IY#PBF is also available now for $14.11 per 1,000 units in 9mm x 6.25mm x 3.32mm BGA packaging.