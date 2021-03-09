Step-down switching regulators are drop-in replacements for inefficient SIP-3/TO-220 models

TRACO POWER announces their new TSR 1.5E series of 1.5 Amp step-down switching regulators which are modern drop-in replacements for older, inefficient step-down regulators in the industry-standard SIP-3 / TO-220 footprint. This new generation of non-isolated DC/DC converters is cost-optimized to support price-sensitive and high-volume requirements.

The TSR 1.5E consists of 3 output models offering 7~36VDC Input range and 3.3, 5, or 12 VDC outputs and up to 1500mA output currents. These drop-down regulators provide high-efficiency operation up to 97% and provide full-load operation over an ambient temperature range of -40°C to +85°C without heat sinks, temperature derating, forced-air cooling, or external capacitors. The TSR 1.5E switching regulators offer better output accuracy of 0.7% and a substantially lower standby current of only 15mA. Reliability is measured at a minimum of 6,800,000 hours per MIL-HDBK-217F ground benign and supported by a 3-year warranty. These products were designed for a broad range of applications and well suited for challenging thermal environments while reducing production costs with a more cost-efficient and reliable solution.

Products are in stock and available through TRACO POWER’s global distribution network with manufacturing lead times of 12-14 weeks. Please see tracopower.com/series/tsr-1-5e for specifications, drawings, and safety documentation.