Stepper motor driver IC simplifies low cost, power efficient designs with noiseless operation

TRINAMIC Motion Control GmbH & Co. KG announced today the TMC2226, a highly dynamic stepper motor driver designed for 2-phase bipolar stepper motors providing up to 2.8A (peak) and supply voltages ranging from 4.75 to 29V. Programmable using single-wire UART and featuring some of Trinamic’s latest-generation technologies, the TMC2226 driver is ideal for design upgrades with compatible drivers.

The TMC2226 uses StealthChop2 to ensure smooth, noiseless operation of stepper motors for everyday use. The sophisticated chopper also offers more efficiency and motor torque than other choppers. Once tuned, designers can store the settings in OTP memory and use the TMC2226 driver for standalone motion, thanks to its internal pulse generator.

The TMC2226 is a cost-efficient solution for printers, POS devices, office/home automation, textile equipment, security cameras, ATMs, cash recyclers, and battery-operated equipment. The chip’s easy-to-use programming interface, combined with Trinamic’s latest technologies, yields short development time and low overhead costs

The chip also features StallGuard4™ for sensorless load and stall detection, CoolStep™ to minimize energy consumption, and SpreadCycle™ to minimize noise and vibrations while driving the motor at higher speeds. Low RDSon and automatic power down increase energy efficiency, making the TMC2226 a cool step/direction driver with appealing simplicity.

The TMC2226 comes in a thermally optimized 9.7x 6.4 mm, HTSSOP28 package for optical inspection, and incorporates full protection and diagnostics and an internal sense resistor option.

The stepper motor IC, evaluation board, and breakout board are available now through Trinamic’s official distribution channels.